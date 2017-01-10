× Quincy University receives $1 million anonymous gift

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) _ Financially challenged Quincy University in western Illinois has received $1 million from an anonymous donor.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports the gift will go toward operations of the Catholic university of about 1,100 undergrads and graduate students.

The university’s interim chief operating officer, Phil Conover, calls the donation is a significant step forward. The school is undertaking a five-year recovery plan following the revelation in October of a $5 million budget deficit and a faculty no-confidence vote in university President Robert Gervasi.

A financial consultant hired in October is coordinating the recovery. The plan includes a $7 million fundraising campaign, and, in December, the university announced a cutback of 14 non-faculty positions.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig