‘Right-to-work’ hearings in Jefferson City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – One day after Governor Eric Greitens took the oath of office, the first set of bills to make Missouri a ‘right-to-work’ state, a central issue of Greitens’ campaign, were discussed in hearings at the state capitol.

Backed by a Republican-led state legislature, some lawmakers are looking to pass ‘right-to-work’ legislation quickly.

The first stop on that journey: the Missouri House Economic Development Committee. Five Republican sponsored bills center around making Missouri a state that allows employees to choose whether they pay for union representation or not.

Proponents of the bills point to the substantial economic benefits of ‘right-to-work’ legislation. Of the right states that Missouri, seven of them are right-to-work states, with Kentucky joining that group Tuesday.

Those who support right-to-work legislation said it makes the state competitive for more jobs, leads to higher pay, supports individual freedoms, and allows employees and businesses the right to choose whether to negotiate or not.

Opponents said right-to-work is a form of government overreach and impedes upon the rights of private companies to negotiate with their employees.

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt spent his first full day as newly-elected treasurer to testify on behalf of this legislation.

Right-to-work legislation will be taken up on the senate side later this week.