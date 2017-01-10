Ron Isley to host benefit for full-ride scholarships to Harris-Stowe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A St. Louis Grammy Award winner is giving a big gift to Harris-Stowe State University.

Singer Ron Isley, of the Isley Brothers, will host annual event to provide full-ride scholarships for at least two first-year students. It kicks off with a Black Tie Gala and Concert at the Peabody Opera House, on Saturday, May 20th.

Mr. Isley, Harris-Stowe State University President, Dr. Dwaun Warmack and Rickey Whittington with the Whittington Foundation joined us in the FOX 2 studio with more.

The Isley Initiative will launch on Thursday, May 18, 2017 through Sunday, May 21, 2017 and include the following events:

• 'Who`s That Lady' Luncheon where female leaders, entertainers and students from the St. Louis community will be invited to attend this exclusive event.

• Annual Ron Isley Celebrity Golf Tournament

• Annual Black Tie Gala/Concert with Ron Isley and Friends on Friday, May 19, 2017 at The Peabody Opera House.

To learn more visit: hssu.edu