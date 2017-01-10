Schlafly Beer`s Cabin Fever Festival Jan. 14 in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, MO (KTVI)- Are you suffering from cabin fever? Today’s brief warm-up should help slap a band-aid on it but we need a more permanent fix! You may find it at Schlafly Beer’s Cabin Fever Festival.

Wil Rogers, Schlafly Brand Specialist joins us in the FOX 2 kitchen with more!

Participants can warm up and melt away their winter blues at the Fire and Ice themed party which includes fire pits, ice sculptures and live music!There’ll be an ice cask bar and more.

Food items will be offered for purchase, and the full menu will be available inside bottleworks.

The event brings together over 1,000 local beer enthusiasts to bundle up and celebrate the season!

Schlafly Beer`s Cabin Fever Festival

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Ave, St. Louis, MO 63143

Saturday, January 14th

Noon to 4 p.m.

To learn more visit: schlafly.com/cabinfever