× Sedalia losing a mile of the Katy Trail

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) _ Katy Trail users will experience a detour as they hike and bike through Sedalia along the recreation path of abandoned railroad land.

The Sedalia Democrat (http://bit.ly/2jqKQ4U ) reports that the detour stems from efforts to refurbish a vacant industrial building. A rail spur on the property had been used as a section of the trail. But Pettis County Commissioner Brent Hampy says an agreement allows for it to go back to rail if it’s needed for the property.

Because of the conversion, a mile-long portion of the trail is being rerouted along a road for at least one year.

Hampy says he’s concerned that the road is “heavily traveled” and hopes that the trail will be rebuilt near its original path. He says much will depend on who purchases the property.

___

Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com