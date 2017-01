× Six Flags job fairs next three weekends

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) – Six Flags has a job fair coming up this weekend and several weekends afterward.

The theme park is offering employment opportunities March through December, thanks to the Holiday in the Park expansion of the work calendar.

The first job fair is Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the human resources office at the park. The other job fairs are January 21 and January 28.