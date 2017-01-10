Unveiled: The Bridal Event presented by St. Louis Magazine

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Most of us have attended traditional church weddings and destination weddings. But there’s a special event next weekend than can make your planning even greater!

Jerry Talamantes from St. Louis Magazine tells us all about Unveiled: The Bridal Event.

Taking place at The Ritz-Carlton, Unveiled will preview offerings from the region’s top florists, caterers and photographers. Come out to learn more from entertainment specialists, production companies, venues, hair & makeup artists and bridal boutiques.

Participants will have the opportunity to receive fabulous prizes, witness a glamorous bridal fashion show and partake in champagne and desserts!

It’s scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 22nd from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Unveiled: The Bridal Event

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis

100 Carondelet Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63105

If you want to get in on the fun visit, www.stlmag.com.