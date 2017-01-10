× Vladimir Tarasenko to play in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko has been selected to the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. The National Hockey League says that this is his third consecutive All-Star Game selection. He is the first Blue to accomplish this since Chris Pronger from 2000-2002.

The NHL’s All-Star game is on January 29th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Tarasenko was originally drafted by the Blues 16th overall in 2010. Since the beginning of the 2013-14 regular season, he ranks seventh overall with 118 regular season goals.