ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A cutting this evening at a school in north St. Louis. This is at Aspire Academy on Thekla where police say a woman was the victim of a cutting.

They say two adult women that know each other got into an argument, when one of them took out a box cutter and cut the other. The suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a hospital.

No word yet on what led to the cutting.