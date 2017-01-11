Arnold movie theater evacuated over smoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO (KTVI) – Moviegoers in Arnold had to leave their favorite films Wednesday and evacuate the Arnold Cine 14 over a fire concern.

Theater employees thought the building was on fire after noticing a smoky haze in the building, so they evacuated the theater and called 911.

There were about 100 customers watching movies at the time of the evacuation.

There were never any flames and everyone got out of the building safely.

“Earlier in the day there was a power surge in the area and a number of businesses lost power,” said Ron Harder, Rock Community Fire Protection District.

The Arnold Cine 14 would remain closed for the rest of the day.