Authorities make progress to identify body found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have enlisted the aid of the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office to help identify human remains discovered in a burn pile at a river access point.

Around noon on Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Forestry Division was cleaning the river access at Chouteau Claim when workers discovered dismembered human remains in a burn pile.

The Chouteau Claim boat ramp offers access to the Bourbeuse and Meramec rivers.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, the remains were dumped at the access and could have been left there between two and three days ago.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Wednesday and determined the victim to be a Caucasian man between 5’8” and 6’2” tall.

Investigators are obtaining a DNA profile of the victim to help with identification.

Sheriff Pelton said 27 men are listed on the state’s missing persons database.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560.