Billikens Basketball: Men Lose at Duquesne, Women Win over St. Bonaventure

It was a split day for Saint Louis University basketball on Wednesday. The Billiken men lost 73-66 at Duquesne. They led by as many as nine points in the first half, but squandered that lead away in the second half. Reggie Agebeko scored 18 points to lead the Billikens. Duquesne got 15 points from Chaminade alum Mike Lewis. The freshman guard has put together a nice season in Pittsburgh so far. The loss drops the Billikens men’s record to 4-12.

Meanwhile, much better news for the women’s Billikens team. They played an 11 AM game and beat St. Bonaventure 64-49. Jackie Kemph led the way with 20 points for SLU. The win is a big retribution victory. The Billikens women lost at St. Bonaventure last season and blew an 18 points lead two seasons ago here at Chaifetz Arena.

Coach Lisa Stone and guard Jackie Kemph comment on the win, raising the Bills record to 14-3 and 4-0 in Atlantic 10 play.