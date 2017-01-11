× Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…Thursday..January 12, 2017

.

Friday the 13th is on the way…The wild weather ride continues…71 degrees Wednesday…the record 74 from 1911…with winds of 20-30 plus m.p.h….today…here comes the arctic cold front…warmest will be in the morning…dropping temps all afternoon…settling down to about 35 degrees by mid to late afternoon…some rain…maybe a rumble of thunder with the cold front…no travel concerns Thursday.

.

Then things get interesting:

.

Friday: Lots of clouds and cold…temps hanging around 32 degrees…with developing sleet and freezing rain…thinking the morning will be okay…but conditions going down hill during the afternoon and into the night. This is “NOT” a snow storm…this is all about sleet and freezing rain. Travel concerns grow late Friday and Friday night.

Saturday: Periods of sleet and freezing rain in the morning…mixing more with liquid rain in the afternoon…travel and power concerns Saturday morning….Ice thickness up to a half an inch…more freezing rain Saturday night

Sunday: Clouds and in the upper 30’s…some ice early…then mainly rain…more rain Sunday night and Monday…the exit on Tuesday

.

Here’s the important think…this is not one big storm system…but will spray moisture our way in waves…so there will be times nothing will be happening. Thinking 6 hours on…an 6 hours off…this cycles goes on into Sunday.

.