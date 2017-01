× Illini Put Six in Double Figures, Beat Michigan 85-69

The Fighting Illini evened their Big Ten record at 2-2 with a dominating 85-69 win over Michigan on Wednesday night in Champaign, IL.

Six members of the Illini scored in double figures, Maverick Morgan (16), Malcolm Hill (15), Kipper Nichols (13), Jalen Coleman-Lands (12), Leron Black (10) and Michael Finke (10). a 14-0 run late in the first half broke the game wide open for Illinois. The win raises the Illini overall mark to 12-5.