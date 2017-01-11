LIVE Video: President-elect Donald Trump holds news conference

Kevin’s Reel World – Patriots Day

Posted 9:48 am, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:06AM, January 11, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- This movie about the Boston Marathon bombing hit home with it's star, Boston native, Mark Wahlberg. Kevin talks with Wahlberg about the impact, and any reservations he had about making a movie of this American tragedy.