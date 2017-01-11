× Man in prison for wife’s death now faces federal trial

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man already serving 20 years in state prison for killing his wife now faces a federal trial, too.

U.S. District Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni ruled Tuesday that 46-year-old Clay Waller of Cape Girardeau is mentally competent for trial. The Southeast Missourian reports that the ruling followed two psychiatric reports.

Jacque and Clay Waller were the parents of 5-year-old triplets when she disappeared in June 2011, shortly after the two met with a divorce lawyer. Clay Waller pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in state court in 2013 after leading police to his wife’s body, buried on Devil’s Island in the Mississippi River but technically in Illinois.

A federal grand jury in May charged Waller with interstate domestic violence for traveling across state lines as part of the crime.

