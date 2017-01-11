Missouri and Illinois issue travel advisories ahead of ice storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – State law enforcement agencies and transportation departments in Missouri and Illinois have issued winter weather travel advisories ahead of the expected ice storm.

Freezing rain, sleet, and icy road conditions are expected to appear as early as Thursday night through the weekend. The Friday morning commute will be affected by icy road conditions across the bi-state region.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will dispatch crews ahead of the storm to treat the roads, highways, and interstates with a mixture of chemicals as well as salt brine.

Both the Illinois State Police and MoDOT are asking people to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

An approaching frontal system drops through St. Louis Thursday. We expect scattered rain showers and plummeting temperatures. With colder, below freezing temps returning Thursday night, the concern quickly becomes significant ice accumulation due to freezing rain. This storm system has a nice amount of moisture to work with, as much colder air settles in. That is bad combination this time of year.

Scattered, freezing rain is in the forecast Friday and into Saturday. Some slightly warmer air will work in to wrap the weekend. So, Sunday we’re mainly talking just rain with temps slightly above freezing. With this setup, a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect late Thursday night-Saturday afternoon for Metro St. Louis. Areas to the south and southwest of the city may see up to 1/4 inch of ice.

