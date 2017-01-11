New year, new home for Greater St. Louis Book Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair has been a favorite spring destination for book lovers nationwide since 1950. Volunteers work year-round gathering over a million new, gently used, and rare items from individuals, estates, businesses and other organizations. And in this new year, organizers are happy to announce a new location for this tradition.

“We are excited about the new location for the 2017 Book Fair,” said Marilyn Brown, Director of the Greater St. Louis Book Fair. “The Greensfelder Recreation Complex in Queeny Park will offer book lovers more space and convenience as they peruse the many unique, fun and interesting reads available to them.”

As one of the oldest, most popular charity book sales in the Midwest, the Greater St. Louis Book Fair features millions of books spanning 150 categories. All proceeds go towards area literacy and education programs. The event will take place May 4-7, 2017 at Greensfelder Recreation Complex.

For more information, visit: StLouisBookFair.org, Facebook.com/STLBook Fair, call (314) 993-1995, or email info@stlouisbookfair.org.