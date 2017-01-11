× Patrol: Moberly police officer shot, wounded man with knife

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say an officer has shot and wounded a Missouri man who was wielding a knife.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release Wednesday that 37-year-old Joseph Ritter, of Moberly, is listed in serious but stable condition at a Columbia hospital. The release said Ritter, who is white, was shot Tuesday after a Moberly police officer responded to a “keep the peace” call from a home. The release provided no details about what led up to the call.

The patrol says Ritter began “acting erratically” before approaching the officer with a knife in a “threatening manner.” The Moberly officer who shot Ritter wasn’t injured.

No charges were immediately filed against Ritter, but the patrol is investigating.