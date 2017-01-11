× Postal service offers $25,000 reward in mail carrier robbery

CHICAGO (AP) _ The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information about the recent armed robbery in Chicago of a mail carrier.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the 26-year-old woman was working in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side on Jan. 4 when two men approached her. Authorities say the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded her property.

It was the second robbery of a mail carrier in the area within a two-day span.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.