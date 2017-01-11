St. Louis Galleria Macy’s hit by thieves, expensive wristwatches stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) Thieves broke into a Macy’s store and stole thousands of dollars worth of wristwatches, Richmond Heights Police said.

The group hit the St. Louis Galleria Macy’s in the overnight hours January 6.

At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the south entrance of the department store. The doors had been shattered from a landscaping stone. The same stone, police said, was used to shatter a display case containing wristwatches.

Some wristwatches by Guess and Fossil were left behind. But it appears that the suspects made off with several other high-dollar watches.

The Galleria Macy’s is the latest department store to fall victim to a high-dollar smash-and-grab heist.

Similar incidents were reported at Plaza Frontenac and Chesterfield Mall.

The morning after Thanksgiving, a large group stormed the Saks Fifth Avenue store minutes after doors opened to the public. The criminals made off with nearly 30 Chanel handbags. Eight of the suspects were apprehended and later charged after they allegedly led authorities on a pursuit that spanned from Frontenac to Litchfield, Illinois.

Thieves hit the Chesterfield Mall Macy’s Christmas Eve morning when the store was closed. No arrests have been made in that case, and it is unclear whether the incident might be tied to an out-of-state criminal ring.

Surveillance video from the Galleria Macy’s shows three suspects, Richmond Heights Police said. The group was in and out of the store in under a minute. Detectives were unable to determine the race and gender of the suspects and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Richmond Heights Police Department.