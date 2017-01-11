Watch DJ Rockette and Kim Hudson “Juju on that Beat”

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- FOX 2’s DJ Rockette and Kim Hudson “Juju on that beat” to help raise money for the Salvation Army.

After Sean Burlow, a Cleveland, TN officer, danced his way to $11,000 in donations for the Salvation Army, DJ and Kim were challenged to bring out their best moves for a great cause.

You still have a few hours left to donate to our Salvation Army virtual kettles. For every $10 you donate, you will be entered to win a 2016 Toyota Highlander, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group. The contest ends at noon tomorrow.

We will also have a call center starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning on FOX 2.