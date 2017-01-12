ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old who vanished Wednesday morning while walking to a bus stop.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the mother of Kameil Taylor said her daughter left their home in the 5300 block of Labadie at 6:10 a.m. to walk to the bus stop. The mother said Kameil typically walks to Abner and Terry where she meets a friend to walk to the bus stop, located at Maffit and Union.

The mother learned Kameil never met her friend and did not make it to school that day.

Kameil is described as an African-American girl, standing 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with a medium complexion and medium-length braided hair. She was last seen wearing black and purple Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes, black scrub-like pants, and a black polo shirt with a dark-colored plaid coat. She was also carrying a bright-colored plaid schoolbag.

Anyone with information on Kameil’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.