Authorities urge drivers to stay off roads during St. Louis ice storm

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Both the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Illinois State Police are urging to stay off the road if possible when the storm moves in.

MoDOT Workers are getting trucks ready to go out and pre-treat roads ahead of the storm. They say crews are trying to pre-treat most if not all of Missouri's roadways. They are using a brine with salt and beet juice. MoDOT will keep some crews overnight and then will have full crews with over 200 trucks

available by 7am Friday.

IDOT'S Joe Monroe says crews there are also pre-treating today with a brine mix as well. IDOT has some 200 truck ready for Friday.

The goal is not to have a repeat of what happened back on December 16th. That`s when an ice event led to gridlocked traffic for hours. There were all kinds of crashes with cars spinning out and skidding off roads.