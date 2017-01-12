BBB warns of timeshare scams

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis area consumers are among more than 200 nationwide who say a company that promised to lease their timeshares in return for upfront advertising fees of $1,000 to $5,000 duped them.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises consumers to exercise caution if contacted by anyone claiming to represent resort property management of Atlanta, GA. John Charles Fletcher II, who is listed as an organizer of the company, has previous business ties to Scarlett Toner, a self-described plus-size model from Florida, who was sued by the Florida attorney general`s office over a similar timeshare scheme in 2013.

BBB offers these tips when dealing with a business offering to buy or rent your timeshare:

• Research the business and owners carefully before signing a contract, providing any sensitive personal information or paying any money. Check the company`s BBB business profile at www.bbb.org or by calling 314-645-3300.

• Ask for references and contact them.

• Before paying anything, make sure you have a signed contract outlining what is to be done, a timetable and an explanation of what happens if the business or consumer doesn`t comply with the agreement.

• Be wary of anyone claiming that he has a buyer for your timeshare or who promises to rent your timeshare, especially if he asks for an upfront fee.

• If you feel you have been victimized in a timeshare scheme, file complaints with BBB and the federal trade commission.