Chicago Restaurant Week calls for a road trip

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Need an excuse for a road trip?

Chicago Restaurant Week will offer 14 days of price-fixed menus at more than 350 restaurants. This year, new brunch options have been added to the offerings.

Carolina Diaz, Chef di Cucina at Terzo Piano at the Art Institute of Chicago, cooks up a delicious Ragu meat sauce in FOX 2’s kitchen and Melanie Perez, Media Relations Director for Choose Chicago talks building a Chicago dining itinerary.

Chicago Restaurant Week

Various Locations

Jan. 27th through Feb. 9th

For more information visit: EatItUpChicago.com and TerzoPianoChicago.com