GRAMMY Award winner Sevyn Streeter kicks off tour in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- She’s a GRAMMY Award winner who has written songs for Chris Brown, Alicia Keys, Brandy, Justin Bieber and Tamar Braxton.

Tonight singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter kicks off her own tour in St. Louis!

Streeter performs live in studio to promote the Girl Disrupted tour. She says her new album of the same name is all about becoming a happier, more mature and confident woman.

Girl Disrupted Tour

The Firebird

Tonight, 7 p.m.

2706 Olive St.

Midtown

For more information visit: SevynStreeter.com