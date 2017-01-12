Ice Storm Warning until Sunday for St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - An ice storm warning is in effect from 9am Friday to 12pm Sunday. The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued the Warning. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.

Freezing rain will move into the area Friday morning from south to north. Significant icing is expected to occur from Friday morning through Sunday morning. One quarter to three quarters of an inch of ice is in the forecast.

The ice will result in hazardous travel conditions; especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads. Parking lots and sidewalks will become slippery as well. Damage to trees and power lines is also possible.

Affected Counties: Boone, Callaway, Cole, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Moniteau, Montgomery, Osage, St. Charles,. St. Louis, St. Louis City, and Warren.

An ice storm warning means that a severe and dangerous amount of ice accumulation is occurring or expected to accumulate especially on untreated surfaces, such as sidewalks, driveways, roads, and parking lots. The heavy ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible.

If you must travel exercise extreme caution and begin your travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a winter storm kit which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food, water, blankets and extra warm clothing.

Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger.

