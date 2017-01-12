× Illinois prepares to celebrate 200 years with new state logo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner kicked off planning for the state’s 200th birthday by unveiling the bicentennial logo.

Rauner showed off the gold-and-blue symbol Thursday at the first meeting of the Bicentennial Commission. The group met at Springfield’s Old State Capitol, where Abraham Lincoln served in the Legislature.

The logo features 21 gold stars surrounding a blue outline of the state. In the middle is a gold-colored “200” in a white “sunburst” with rays emanating in all directions. Stuart Layne is executive director of the governor’s Bicentennial Office. He says the sunburst “portrays the impact Illinois has made on the country and the world.”

The design was created and donated by Ben Olson of the Schaumburg-based public relations agency 3 Monkeys and an Aardvark Studios.