Menopause the Musical entertains at The Playhouse at Westport Plaza

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Hot flashes, mood swings and night sweats, oh my!
“Menopause the Musical” celebrates women and the uncontrollable changes they experience at a certain stage of life.
The show’s stars perform the Saturday Night Fever-themed number “Night Sweatin'” live in studio and teach FOX 2’s Kim Hudson some moves from the musical.
“Menopause the Musical”
The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza
Through February 12th
638 Westport Plaza Drive
For more information visit: PlayhouseAtWestport.com