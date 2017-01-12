Menopause the Musical entertains at The Playhouse at Westport Plaza

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Hot flashes, mood swings and night sweats, oh my!

“Menopause the Musical” celebrates women and the uncontrollable changes they experience at a certain stage of life.

The show’s stars perform the Saturday Night Fever-themed number “Night Sweatin'” live in studio and teach FOX 2’s Kim Hudson some moves from the musical.

“Menopause the Musical”
The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza
Through February 12th
638 Westport Plaza Drive
For 50% Off Use Code PLAZA

For more information visit: PlayhouseAtWestport.com