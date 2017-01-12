Metro’s Most Wanted – Parents want justice after son killed by masked intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUNKER HILL, IL (KTVI) – The small town of Bunker Hill, Illinois seems quaint to many, but for one family it's been anything but.

"You just think that something like this would never happen in a small town, and you wake up one morning and it happens," said Ruth Adams. "It’s a nightmare you can’t get out of. It’s just total hell."

Ruth and her husband, Wayne, were awakened by gunshots at their home in nearby Woodburn on New Year's Day two years ago. Their 34-year-old son, Cody, had been shot by a masked intruder, who was standing in their kitchen.

"I had him. I had that murderer in my hands. And they got away from me," Ruth said.

Cody died in his father’s arms. The murderer is still at-large and in a small town like Woodburn, it could be someone the family has seen before.

"How many times has that murderer walked in front of us?” Ruth said. “How many times did we talk to him?"

The recent holidays have only seemed to amplify the family’s pain.

"You just want to go up to people and say, ‘Do you know who did this? Do you know who took him from us?’” said Ashley Emby, Cody’s niece. “There is no holidays for me. Or my family."

Police still have no leads and need someone to come forward. The only clue: a ski mask Ruth snatched off the killer’s face. The family is now offering a $50,000 reward hoping it will bring justice.

“All of us, we want closure on this. The community needs closure on this. Cody affected a lot of lives in his short time here,” said Wayne Adams, Cody’s brother.