Missouri dog part of new cancer treatment trial

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO – A Kansas-based company has develop a new type of treatment aimed at treating cancer in dogs.

The CEO of Elias Animal Health says it's designed to get the dog's immune system to attack cancer cells.

A Missouri dog, named Dakota, is part of a clinical trial. She almost died last year when she was diagnosed with a leg tumor. Vets gave her three to six months to live.

The amputation of Dakota's leg would not have been enough to treat the cancer. There's a chance it could have spread to her lungs, so she also received treatment from Elias Animal Health.

She’s still going strong some 15 months after diagnosis.

Ryan Revoir, Dakota’s human, said when they first learned she had cancer, they took it almost as a death sentence.

"It's never good, you know? That's, most of the time, not a positive outcome," he said.

There's no way to tell if Dakota’s 100 percent cured. The treatment was free because it was part of a clinical trial.

Elias Animal Health is looking for around 50 more dogs to partake in free clinical trials. They are looking for dogs with Osteosarcoma and B-Cell Lymphoma.