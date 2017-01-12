National Wrasslin’ League rekindles St. Louis, Kansas City rivalry

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It’s not wrestlin’, it’s old school wrasslin’!

The National Wrasslin’ League will rekindle the St. Louis and Kansas City rivalry with seven matches of no-holds-barred, chair-throwing, full-nelson wrasslin`.

National Wrasslin’ League Fighters Todd Letterman, a St. Louis native, and “Supersoul” Coco Rumble talk the talk at FOX 2, but can they walk the walk tonight? You’ll have to head to the Casa Loma Ballroom to find out!

National Wrasslin` League

Tonight, 7 p.m.

Casa Loma Ballroom

3354 Iowa Ave.

South St. Louis

Tickets: $12.50-$40

For more information visit: fightstl.com