Police say 4-month-old died as result of child abuse

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a four-month-old girl due to allegations of chronic abuse by her parents.

According to the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office, a coroner ruled the death of Dorian Whitlock was the result of abuse. The child died Tuesday.

Whitlock’s parents, an unidentified 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, were arrested and are awaiting formal charges.

Prosecutors are also not talking about the case due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and the possibility of additional charges against the parents.