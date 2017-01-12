Police say they can’t stop video of girl’s suicide from being shared online

POLK COUNTY, Ga. – Police are investigating allegations of abuse made by a 12-year-old Georgia girl who live streamed her suicide on social media.

In the disturbing video circulating online, Katelyn Nicole Davis claims she was physically and sexually abused by a family member, then hangs herself in front of her home on Dec. 30, according to WAGA.

Davis made similar allegations of abuse in an online diary three days before she took her own life, according to police.

Local authorities weren’t aware of the suicide video until they were contacted by a police officer in California who saw it the night it was recorded, according to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd.

Authorities in Polk County say no charges have been filed, but they continue to investigate the allegations.

Video causes outrage online

Police are trying to prevent the video of Davis’ death from spreading on social media, but Dodd says the shocking footage is too widespread and police don’t have the power to prevent people from sharing the video.

“We did our due diligence to try to remove it, but it’s impossible,” Dodd said. “There’s too many websites that have it, there’s too many people that have it on their device.”

Dodd told WAGA they have been flooded with requests from across world asking them to remove the video.

“We want it down as much as anyone for the family and it may be harmful to other kids,” Dodd told WAGA. “We contacted some of the sites. They asked if they had to take it down and by law, they don’t. But it’s just the common decent thing to do in my opinion.”

If you, or anyone you know, is depressed or considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255.