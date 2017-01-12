Song of the Day – St. Louis Auto Show

Start your engines! The St. Louis Auto Show is rolling into the America’s Center and the Dome January 19-22 and we have tickets!

The Saint Louis Auto Dealers Association is ready to kick off the New Year with the 2017 Saint Louis Auto Show, January 19-22, at America’s Center and The Dome. Over 500 new cars, trucks and SUVs from 25 manufacturers will be featured, including 2016 models, and 2017 models.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, January 12th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

