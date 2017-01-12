STL Moms- Detox Smoothies

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- After all those holiday cookies and cocktails, it’s time for a detox smoothie!

According to Jen McDaniel, a licensed dietitian with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, you should support your metabolism by adding nutrient rich foods to your diet that promote the body’s natural detoxification process.

McDaniel’s favorite detox treat is a green smoothie which contains five servings of fruits and vegetables.

Jen McDaniel’s Smoothie Recipe:

· ¾ cup milk – Any milk will do. McDaniel says, she likes to go with cow`s milk or soy milk for the protein content. Rice and almond milk have virtually no protein.

· 2 cups spinach – You can use any green like kale or beet greens. Spinach is a nutrient rich plant, especially high in energy boosting iron. The fruits and vegetables promote the body`s natural detoxification process.

· ½ cup blueberries – McDaniel says she strives to eat blueberries 5-7 times a week, because they’re one of the most powerful “brain supporting foods.”

· ½ banana – In addition to bananas offering up fiber and blood pressure lowering potassium, bananas add intense sweetness so you don`t have to add extra sugar to this smoothie.

· 1 Tbsp. nut butter – Nut butters are not only a heart healthy fat, but the addition of fat boosts the fullness factor of a liquid beverage.

· 1 Tbsp. ground flaxseed – High in fiber and adds important plant-based omega-3 fats.

· Small scoop of protein powder – McDaniel usually goes with a whey protein for its complete protein content and digestibility.

For information on setting up a personal nutrition program visit: mcdanielnutrition.com