Tavern’s 75th anniversary sign welcomes St. Louis to Dogtown

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A DOgtown institution is celebrating a special anniversary with a special piece of art. It's all about commemorating its history and the history of the neighborhood it calls home.

The Pat Connolly Tavern is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. In honor of that historic occasion Pat's commissioned local artist Craig Downs to create a mural.

It not only marks Pat's 75th anniversary, it also serves as a "Welcome to Dogtown" sign celebrating several neighborhood landmarks and Forest Park.

"We've certainly benefited greatly from where we've been these last 75 years. We're just thankful for the opportunity to hopefully tack on another 75." said Joe Jovanovich.

Pat's ownership believes it's among a small group of St. Louis taverns to continuously operate under the same brand for 75 years.