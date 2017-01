Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Thursday marks the ten year anniversary of the "Missouri Miracle." That's when missing boys, Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Owenby were found.

Hornbeck had been missing for more than four years. Ownby was missing for four days. Both boys were discovered inside an apartment in Kirkwood.

Michael Devlin was convicted of kidnapping and is now serving life in prison.

Shawn, who is now 25 and ben who is now is 23 are both doing well.