Allen Struggles Again, Blues Fall to Kings 5-1

For the second straight game Blues goalie Jake Allen was pulled after a poor start. His latest poor performance came in Thursday’s 5-1 loss at the hands of the Kings in Los Angeles. Allen surrendered three goals on 15 shots in just 25 minutes played. Allen was emotional when reaching the bench in the second period after being replaced by Blues backup goalie Carter Hutton. It was 3-0 Kings when the goalie change was made. The Kings got two goals each from Jake Muzzin and Tanner Pearson to lead their attack. Kings goalie Peter Budaj stopped 21 of 22 Blues shots. St. Louis’ only goal came from Paul Stastny.

The Blues west coast road trip continues on Saturday night in San Jose, then in Anaheim on Sunday.