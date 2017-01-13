× Ameren Missouri’s $3 efficiency charge to take effect

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Ameren Missouri electric customers will now have to pay about $3 more on their monthly bill to support energy efficiency efforts by the utility company.

The Missouri Public Service Commission says the charge will apply to the bills of 4,118 customers in Boone County and 1.26 million customers statewide. The charge is intended to pay for the Cycle 2 plan under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the goal is to reduce demand and encourage other measures to increase efficiency in providing electric services.

