Cardinals cancel first day of Winter Warm-Up

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The first day of the Cardinal’s Winter Warm-Up is cancelled due to the icy weather. The 2017 Winter Warm-Up event is being held at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Saturday’s festivities are cancelled. Fans that purchased autograph tickets for Saturday will be automatically refunded.

The Cardinals say that the balance of the Winter Warm-Up Weekend planned for Sunday and Monday remain as scheduled; however, the team will continue to closely monitor the situation to determine if anything should be adjusted due to the inclement weather impacting the region.

For complete schedule, details and other updates, fans should visit www.cardinals.com/winterwarmup