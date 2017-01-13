× Cardinals Sign Matt Adams

The Cardinals avoided salary arbitration with first baseman Matt Adams, agreeing to a one year deal worth $2.8 million on Thursday. The deal comes one day before the deadline for the two sides to submit salary figures for the arbitration process. Adams made $1.65 billion in 2016. He is expected to be a bench player in 2017 with Matt Carpenter haven been given the first base job during the off season.

The Cardinals are now down to four arbitration-eligible unsigned players, all pitchers: Trevor Rosenthal, Michael Wacha, Kevin Siegrist and Carlos Martinez.