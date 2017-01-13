× Chargers Leave San Diego, Join Kroenke & Rams in LA

After 56 years in San Diego, the Chargers announced on Thursday that they were moving to Los Angeles to join the Rams and be a second team in Stan Kroenke’s two billion dollar Inglewood stadium. The move comes on the one year anniversary of the Rams move to Los Angeles on January 12, 2016. At the time of the Rams approval to leave St. Louis for Southern California, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell extended an offer to the Chargers to join the Rams in L.A. Goodell gave the Chargers one year to make their decision. Before the January 17, 2017 deadline, Chargers owner Dean Spanos agreed to accept the Commissioner’s deal to join Kroenke and the Rams in Los Angeles. So San Diego fans can look to St. Louis fans for sympathy and how to deal with the loss of your pro football team.

The now Los Angeles Chargers will play at Stub Hub Stadium, home of the L.A. Galaxy, the MLS soccer team in 2017 and 2018. The stadium holds just 30,000 fans. The Rams and Chargers will begin play in their new Inglewood Stadium in 2019. Spanos had been negotiating with San Diego city officials for the past 15 years to get a new stadium built there. After a public vote to build a new stadium in the November election failed, the Chargers fate was cast.