Flight cancellations reported at Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A couple of airlines are getting a head start on the inclement weather today. Dozens of arrival and departure flights at Lambert are cancelled.

All of the flights are from Southwest Airlines or Cape Air.

You can check individual flight status information on Lambert’s website at flystl.com.

More Information:

http://flystl.com/Airlines/FlightInformationArrivalsDepartures.aspx

https://www.southwest.com/html/advisories/swa_travel_advisory_20170101484103316663.html

https://www.capeair.com/scripts/alert.php?id=1253