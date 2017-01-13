× Getaway driver sentenced for Kearney credit union robbery

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP)- The man who drove two others back to Chicago after they robbed a Kearney credit union has been sent to prison.

The Kearney Hub reports that Clifton Hudson was sentenced Thursday to 16{ years and ordered to pay nearly $123,000 in restitution jointly with co-defendants Patrick Wigley and Thomas Dunlap. Hudson had pleaded guilty.

Wigley was sentenced to 17{ years and Dunlap was given 11 years for their roles in the Oct. 17, 2014, robbery of the Kearney Federal Credit Union.

Authorities say Hudson was living in Kearney when Dunlap and Wigley traveled there the day before the robbery. Hudson drove the two to the credit union office, drove them away afterward and soon took them back to Chicago, where they divided their haul.