Hundreds of area businesses close for St. Louis ice storm

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Hundreds of area businesses are closed because of the icy weather.

Schnucks grocery stores in St. Louis and parts of Illinois will be closing Friday at 7pm. Stores affected by the early closings also include those in Jefferson City, Columbia, Farmington, Washington and Centralia. Schnucks plans on reopening Saturday at 6am.

All area Dierbergs grocery stores will be closing early Friday. The company posted this statement to Twitter, “Due to inclement weather and icy road conditions, all Dierbergs stores will be closing today at 6:30pm so our associates can get home safely.”

Several area malls are closing early on Friday after icy weather moves into St. Louis. Mid Rivers Mall, South County Center and West County Center are closing at 1pm today. Department stores and restaurant hours may vary.

The St. Louis Galleria mall is closing at 3pm Friday. They expect to reopen at 10am Saturday.

Lambert Airport reports that dozens of incoming and outbound flights were canceled Friday as freezing rain made its way to the St. Louis area.

Freezing rain was already falling Friday morning in much of the southern parts of the state, with portions of Interstate 44 becoming slick.

Forecasters are predicting a half-inch of ice or more over parts over Missouri through the weekend. Would-be travelers are being warned to stay home if possible.

Hundreds of schools are closed across the state, including several college campuses. Gov. Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency.