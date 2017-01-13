Ice storm forces Schlafy to cancel bride’s plans for reception

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI) – The weather has put a bit of a kink in one bride’s special day. The venue for the reception cancelled the day before the wedding.

On Saturday, Lindsey Phelps and her fiancé, Rob, will be getting at the First PRE Church in Kirkwood. They planned to head to the Schlafly Tap Room for their reception, but found out Friday that won’t be happening.

In a statement, Schlafly said once Governor Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency, the brewery decided to shut down its facilities for the safety of their employees.

As soon as the decision was made Friday morning, they called Phelps to let her know.

Phelps said guests had been cancelling all week; hearing about the venue put her over the edge.

She said she cried it all out for a little bit and then she and her wedding planner got to work.They posted on a wedding venue page on Facebook and in a short time had six places offer to host the reception Saturday.

The bride and groom decided on Sunset 44 Bistro, located just across the street from the church.

Phelps said she's trying to keep in mind what is important about a wedding, but it can be hard.

"People are telling me we are going to get married and friends and family will be there and that is the important part, but we have been planning this for a year and had the venues picked out and pictures planned and that was something that was set in our hearts," she said.

The owner of Sunset 44 Bistro said they are happy to host the reception and will be sure to be open.