ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency, calling in the National Guard to assist with icy roads, downed trees and power lines. MoDOT has more than 1,500 trucks out statewide, including 200 in the St. Louis region.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are working extended shifts.

The governor urges everyone to stay off the roads today, unless it's an emergency.