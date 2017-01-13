Illinois State Police credit public for staying off the roads thus far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The Friday evening commute on Illinois interstates and roadways is moving smoothly and with light traffic, on what would typically be a busy Friday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says crews have been out all day Friday applying chemicals to stay ahead of the storm expected this weekend.

Illinois State Police say so far they have received fewer calls than they did last month, when the area received freezing rain and ice. People appear to have listened to the warnings from IDOT and state police and stayed home.

“We think the public really listened to the warnings and stayed inside,” said Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. “We are pretty happy how things are going so far.”

Meanwhile, traffic is light because many business and schools in Illinois decided to close due to the forecast. IDOT officials say with the roads and highways receiving plenty of pre-treating in advance of the storm, traffic is running normally, but they are concerned about the precipitation that will continue through the weekend.

Authorities continue to urge motorists to plan ahead and take the necessary safety precautions while traveling on interstates and state roads.